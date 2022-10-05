Verlingue achieves ESG bronze accreditation

Verlingue has gained bronze accreditation for its ESG approach from independent assessor EcoVadis.

The validation was given to Verlingue for its commitment to creating a sustainable business that can be handed down to future generations.

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings, and according to the broker, has assessed over 90,000 companies. It has also validated Verlingue’s parent company in France.

Verlingue continued that, along with underling its values and vision, the move was a response to wider changes in the insurance market with clients in the mid to large