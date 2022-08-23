Wiser Academy partners with GRP

GRP is one of a number of businesses that have partnered with Wiser Academy to deliver its three and a half year graduate programme.

Crescens George, MD of Wiser Academy, which provides training and development across the insurance sector, explained that many brokerages have launched its graduate academies to boost the numbers of executives gaining Cert CII and ACII qualifications.

George said: “We are seeing more brokers choosing this route to learning, not just to attract and retain talent