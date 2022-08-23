People Moves: 22-26 August 2022
Featuring: Liberty Specialist Markets, Allianz, SagaLiberty promoted Edwards to head of delegated authority practice
Liberty Specialty Markets has announced the promotion of Lewis Edwards to the newly created role of head of delegated authority practice. Edwards reports to Mike Gosselin, chief underwriting officer - specialty and Melanie O’Neill, chief underwriting officer – commercial. He will remain based in London.
The DAP is a new division created for LSM’s delegated authority insurance
