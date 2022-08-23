People Moves: 22-26 August 2022

Featuring: Liberty Specialist Markets, Allianz, Saga Liberty promoted Edwards to head of delegated authority practice Liberty promoted Edwards to head of delegated authority practice Liberty Specialty Markets has announced the promotion of Lewis Edwards to the newly created role of head of delegated authority practice. Edwards reports to Mike Gosselin, chief underwriting officer - specialty and Melanie O’Neill, chief underwriting officer – commercial. He will remain based in London. The DAP is a new division created for LSM’s delegated authority insurance

