JMG Group buys GS Group
The addition of Perth-based GS Group and its 50 employees takes JMG Group to over 15 businesses operating out of 19 offices throughout the UK.
The acquisition for an undisclosed sum remains subject to regulatory approval and will increase JMG Group’s GWP placed in Scotland to £50m.
It is the second purchase by JMG Group in the Scottish market this year. The company entered a joint ownership deal with Greenwood Moreland in April.
GS Group was established in 1991 by current managing director
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]o.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Video Q&A: Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers managing director Gary Williamson
- Opinion: D&I – how a difference can be made
- Dirty Martini cocktail chain owner files £4m BI legal case against QIC Europe
- Allianz agrees to sell majority stake in Russian operations
- Cyber insurance costs doubled in a year - Howden
- Blog: Chubb Masterpiece – The class of 1996
- Interview: Sue Langley, chair of Gallagher UK