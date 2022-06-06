JMG Group buys GS Group

The addition of Perth-based GS Group and its 50 employees takes JMG Group to over 15 businesses operating out of 19 offices throughout the UK.

The acquisition for an undisclosed sum remains subject to regulatory approval and will increase JMG Group’s GWP placed in Scotland to £50m.

It is the second purchase by JMG Group in the Scottish market this year. The company entered a joint ownership deal with Greenwood Moreland in April.

GS Group was established in 1991 by current managing director