GRP-owned Marshall Wooldridge buys Bush & Associates
Commercial and personal lines broker Bush is based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
It was founded as a partnership in 2000 before being incorporated as Insurefirst Limited trading as Bush & Associates in 2015.
The deal has received regulatory approval and the price has not been undisclosed.
The company is run by Wayne Stevenson, Tish Stevenson and Tim Bush. The management team and all employees will stay with the business under new ownership.
Wayne Stevenson commented: “Marshall Wooldridge
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Biba pushes back against FCA letter
- FCA reveals D&I and AR delays
- Allianz tops Brokerbility insurer service survey
- Momentum grows turnover and profit as it tops £50m GWP
- Sarah Willmont promoted to UK CEO as Canopius restructures
- Disappointed FCA warns brokers on consumer harms
- Igo4 highlights benefits of robotic process automation