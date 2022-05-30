GRP-owned Marshall Wooldridge buys Bush & Associates

Commercial and personal lines broker Bush is based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

It was founded as a partnership in 2000 before being incorporated as Insurefirst Limited trading as Bush & Associates in 2015.

The deal has received regulatory approval and the price has not been undisclosed.

The company is run by Wayne Stevenson, Tish Stevenson and Tim Bush. The management team and all employees will stay with the business under new ownership.

Wayne Stevenson commented: “Marshall Wooldridge