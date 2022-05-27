Momentum grows turnover and profit as it tops £50m GWP

Gross profit was £3.8m (2020: £3.1m) and operating profit reached £799,672 compared to £689,573 the previous year.

Administrative expenses grew year-on-year from £2.4m to £3.0m with profit before tax hitting £778,959 (2020: £667,908).

In its report, filed on Companies House, the firm flagged key highlights during the year. These included gross written premium growth of 37% to £50m. Last year the business placed £39m in GWP via 103 AR members.

The report detailed that, since then, the network