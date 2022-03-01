SRG adds motor trade specialist to portfolio
Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has bought broker Hamilton Leigh, subject to regulatory approval.
Hamilton Leigh is a commercial broker dating back to 1987 with expertise in the motor trade and technology sectors.
Under the continued leadership of managing director Lee Cohen and operations director Jill Hamilton, the Hamilton Leigh team will join SRG’s Retail division, Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.
Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO at SRG said: “Hamilton Leigh is another fantastic addition to
