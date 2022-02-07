Romero sees profits rise as it reveals 2021 results

Romero Insurance Brokers has reported a rise in turnover to £11m for the year ended 30 April 2021, up from £10.55m in the preceding year.

According to a filing on Companies House, the broker also posted an increase in pre-tax profit to £3.60m, compared to £2.5m in 2020.

Overall profit for the financial year was £2.96m, up from £1.99m in the year to 30 April 2020.

Simon Mabb, group managing director, commented: “We’ve achieved great things in the last 12 months and I’m really proud of everyone