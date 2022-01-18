H&H Insurance buys Tynedale broker

Tynedale Insurance Services has been bought by H&H Group for an undisclosed sum.

According to H&H, the acquisition brings together two of the north’s leading insurance specialists to establish a flagship business.

H&H Group plc has five subsidiaries operating across the livestock marketing, auctioneering, commercial print, digital marketing, property and insurance sectors. The insurance side of the business, established in 1987, focuses predominantly on the rural and agricultural sectors