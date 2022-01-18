People moves: 17-21 January 2022

Featuring: Brit Insurance, Markel International, The Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters Brit bolsters property facilities team

Brit has expanded its property facilities team with the appointments of Joanne Allen and Thomas Poynder. Allen joins as flood class underwriter, reporting into Sarah Mendola, divisional director. Poynder has been named underwriter for transportation, reporting into David Perkins, class underwriter, transportation. Allen joins from Argo Global, where she most

