Insurtech GoShorty launches short-term motor cover

GoShorty takes a step forward into the broker market with the launch of short-term vehicle cover. The insurtech start-up has collaborated with a broad panel of insurers, including LV, Mulsanne, KGM and First Underwriting, to create a proposition for UK motorists using cars and vans on a temporary basis.

The product is available via brokers and has been designed through a partnership with technology provider CDL.

Simon Jackson, co-founder of GoShorty and chartered insurance broker, commented: