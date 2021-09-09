Lloyd's returns to profit in first half of 2021
Lloyd’s has reported an aggregated pre-tax profit of £1.4bn for the first half of 2021, up from a pre-tax loss of £0.4bn in the first six months of 2020.
It stated that this had been driven by a “substantially improved” underwriting result of £1bn (H1 2020: loss of £1.3bn).
In addition, gross written premiums (GWP) increased to £20.5bn (H1 2020: £20.0bn). The market noted that this was due to an increase in premium rates, high customer retention and new growth for the first time in four years
