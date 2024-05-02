Acrisure expands in Scotland with WH&R McCartney buy
Acrisure has added to its reach in Scotland snapping up Motherwell-based WH&R McCartney.
The consolidator first moved into the Scottish market at the start of 2023 purchasing Glasgow-based Affinity Brokers.
WH&R McCartney was formed in 1932, as previously reported by Insurance Age it was believed to be the oldest independent broker in Scotland.
The general commercial SME firm, led by directors Graeme Robb and Alan Kirkwood, will add about £7m of gross written premium and eight staff to the group.
Acrisure confirmed the Motherwell office and all employees are being kept.
Yvonne
