Insurance Age

Acrisure expands in Scotland with WH&R McCartney buy

Scotland flag
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Acrisure has added to its reach in Scotland snapping up Motherwell-based WH&R McCartney.

The consolidator first moved into the Scottish market at the start of 2023 purchasing Glasgow-based Affinity Brokers.

WH&R McCartney was formed in 1932, as previously reported by Insurance Age it was believed to be the oldest independent broker in Scotland.

The general commercial SME firm, led by directors Graeme Robb and Alan Kirkwood, will add about £7m of gross written premium and eight staff to the group.

Management

Acrisure confirmed the Motherwell office and all employees are being kept.

Yvonne

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Brokers push for more from RSA/NIG

Brokers have given a mixed report on communication levels around the RSA and NIG deal but with the process kicking forwards today have expressed the hope the takeover will make more products available.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: