Konsileo launches academy and grows peer-to-peer learning

Konsileo has launched Konsileo Academy with four content pillars and expanded its peer-to-peer learning.

The four pillars include: insurance knowledge, business development, compliance, and operational and personal effectiveness.

The online learning will be hosted on a platform developed by Zing365. Konsileo’s proprietary courses, insurer content and third-party CII accredited e-learning modules will be available on demand.

The academy will also enable peer-to-peer learning of practical skills through three-month mentorship programmes led by a Konsileo broker with expertise in a specific area, the