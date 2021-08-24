Insurance Age

Simply Business teams up with RSA

  • Insurance Age staff
The broker will now be able to offer both RSA and More than branded products to its landlord clients.

This follows the announcement of their partnership earlier this year, which saw Simply Business launch More Than and RSA shop insurance products to their SME customers.

The insurer will offer its public and product liability cover – including legionellosis liability as standard – as well as property damage insurance, loss of rent, and a broad range of extensions and extra covers.

