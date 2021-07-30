Aston Lark reports Ebitda and revenue growth for 2020

Aston Lark has reported an increase in turnover to £62.0m for the year ended 31 December 2020, up from £52.7m in 2019.

According to a filing on Companies House, the company further recorded a pre-tax profit of £7.9m, up slightly from £7.7m in the preceding year.

Its operating profit also rose to £7.6m, up from £6.9m in 2019.

The consolidator said in a statement that this is its first set of full-year financial results since Goldman Sachs took a majority stake in the business in September 2019