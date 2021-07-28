Qlaims targets further growth after expansion into personal lines

Qlaims CEO Liz Latter has described the managing general agent’s expansion into personal lines as a “logical step” for the future of the business.

Latter was named CEO of the business last month, taking over from founder Malcolm Harvey after having joined the company as chief commercial officer in September 2020.

Commenting on her time at the firm so far, the former Saga commercial director said: “When I came on board, Malcolm was looking for someone who could come in and do some of the heavy