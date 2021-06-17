Insurance Age

US DoJ files lawsuit to block Aon/WTW merger

A stop-no-go sign
Aon and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) have criticised the US Department of Justice (DoJ) after it filed a lawsuit to try and block the combination of the two broking giants yesterday (16 June).

The DoJ launched a civil antitrust lawsuit in an attempt to stop the proposed $30bn (£22.9bn) deal, stating that the merger would “create a broking behemoth” and “threatens to eliminate competition, raise prices and reduce innovation”.

It warned that bringing two of the “big three” global insurance brokers

