Clear furthers expansion with Anderson White buy

Clear Group has announced the acquisition of Anderson White Insurance Brokers, which marks the company’s 30th deal since it was founded in 2001.

The group said that the addition of Horsham-based Anderson White further strengthens its presence in the South East, where it has branches in the City of London, Maidstone and Cranleigh.

Commenting on the purchase, Howard Lickens, executive chairman of Clear Insurance Management, said: “Anderson White is very much in Clear’s acquisition sweet spot.