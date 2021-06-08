GRP-owned Crotty buys Martin Insurance

Crotty Insurance has bought Cavan-based Martin Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

This is Dublin-headquartered Crotty’s first acquisition since it became Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) hub in the Republic of Ireland in September 2020.

The business explained that Martin is a family business which was founded in 1980 by Seamus Martin.

Now under the leadership of Seamus’ son James Martin, it provides commercial insurance including airside, marine & cargo, PI, contractors, construction, apartment