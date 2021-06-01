Editor's letter: Shake-up at insurers

It’s been another whirlwind month in the world of insurance. Does it ever stop?

It wasn’t necessarily a shock to see Jon Dye step down as CEO at Allianz UK after eight years in the top job. And I’d be skeptical if anyone said they were surprised that Colm Holmes (he’s filling Dye’s shoes, in case you’ve been living under a rock) left Aviva after two group CEOs were appointed above him.

While instability is unsettling, perhaps the changes could work to the sector’s advantage?

So far brokers