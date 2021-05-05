Profile: Motoring along

MCE has been very quiet (at least in terms of talking to the press) for at least ten years. Often, when seeking comment for various stories, journalists were told that motorbike specialists MCE wouldn’t talk so don’t even try.

However, in recent months, the business has done a u-turn and MCE has started talking about the business loudly and in glorious detail.

The motorbike expert has published a series of releases about its ‘green’ parts division, 400% ancillary sales growth, gender pay gap