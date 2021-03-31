Marsh Commercial and DRP agree settlement in legal dispute

Marsh Commercial has confirmed that it has reached a settlement in its legal battle with David Roberts & Partners (DRP), in a case relating to client and staff poaching.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Jelf Insurance Brokers, now rebranded as Marsh Commercial, brought the case against David Roberts & Partners (Insurance Brokers) and David Roberts & Partners (York) as well as three former Jelf employees – Jason Lauchlan, Mark Elvin and Kathryn Hill.

