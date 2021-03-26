Commercial underwriting agency, CoSaint AG, goes live
An underwriting agency specialising in niche commercial business and targeting brokers launched today, 26 March 2021, with its first motor trade combined product.
CoSaint AG stated that it has worked hand in hand with both Covéa and NIG to develop the product for the broker market.
Foundations
Chris Phillips, MD, CoSaint AG, commented: “Having spent the last year building the foundations to achieve our goal of being the preferred choice for brokers, I am delighted to be able to say we’re open
