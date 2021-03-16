Partners& creates northern hub with fresh deal
Partners& has bought Bolton-based insurance broker Ives & Taylor for an undisclosed sum.
The business, which was launched by ex Jelf boss Phil Barton and former Bluefin CEO Stuart Reid last April, said the move was in line with its strategy to build a hub in the North of England.
It noted that Ives & Taylor brings commercial lines, professional indemnity and private clients business to the Partners& portfolio. The broker was established in Bolton in 1965 and employs 13 people.
Partners& was
More on Broker
