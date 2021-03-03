Aston Lark buys Magenta Insurance

Aston Lark detailed that Magenta Insurance is a chartered managing general agent (MGA) based in East Anglia providing specialist insurance solutions for non-standard residential property to brokers and IFAs throughout the UK.

Established over 27 years ago, Magenta’s underwriting capacity is sourced through Lloyd’s of London and composite markets, all of which are A-rated and provides it with the underwriting flexibility to help with highly complex property risks.

The move follows its buy of