And finally - March 2021

Pet of the month - Wilson and Eddie, Atlanta Group CEO Ian Donaldson’s dogs

“Wilson is a Shar Pei and Eddie is a Cockerpoo. They are both very different but good buddies as you can see”

Charity corner

More than 300 employees at broker One Call group got involved with a fundraising event for Macmillan. The business stated that its directors had created the One Call Challenge to bring a sense of positivity and distraction to the team in response to the pandemic impacting on so many aspects of