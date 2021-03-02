Insurance Age

Budget: Broking M&A could be affected by changes to Entrepreneurs’ Relief

budget-briefcase
  • Paul Trail
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

There are three key areas where the Budget could hit brokers when it is delivered by Chancellor Rishi Sunak tomorrow.

These are the areas I will be keeping an eye on:

Brokers could be challenged by changes to capital gains tax Reform of Entrepreneur’s Relief could spur new wave of broking M&A Commercial broking holds up during pandemic thanks to government policy

Any changes to business assets disposal relief (entrepreneurs tax relief) in the March Budget will accelerate the number of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Egan reflects on RSA UK numbers
  2. Interview: Ecclesiastical's Richard Coleman
  3. Inflexion reveals fresh broker investment following Bollington sale
  4. RSA UK COR deteriorates to 101.8%
  5. Meeting private equity: Andy Marsh of Beech Tree
  6. Ardonagh buys specialist M&A broker
  7. Iprism develops unoccupied property product

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: