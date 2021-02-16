Eldon/Leave EU ICO fine appeals dismissed

The Upper Tribunal has dismissed appeals by broker Eldon (which has been rebranded as Somerset Bridge) and campaigning organisation Leave.EU against fines from the Information Commissioners Office (ICO).

The court documents, first highlighted by sister title Post, showed that the Commissioner’s original regulatory action in 2019 was in response to a series of newsletters, emailed by Leave.EU to its subscribers, which included advertising material on behalf of Eldon. These offered Leave.EU