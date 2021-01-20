BGC Partners launches Corant

Corant Global has been developed by BGC Partners to act as the holding company for its insurance interests, subject to regulatory consent.

Corant is the new name for BGC Insurance (BGCI), and will comprise of its broking operations Ed, Besso, Piiq Risk Partners and Junge as well as the group’s MGAs Cooper Gay, Globe Underwriting and Epsilon.

Those firms continue to operate under their separate brands, with Corant becoming the ultimate holding company. Corant will also act as the investment