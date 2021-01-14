GB Underwriting joins Specialist Risk Group

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has bought GB Underwriting for an undisclosed sum.

The deal follows investment in SRG by majority shareholder HGGC in December last year.

Warren Downey, group CEO at SRG said: “We are delighted to announce our acquisition of GB Underwriting, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the insurance of building and construction trades.

“Developing a market leading MGA capability is a central element of our strategy and we expect to make further progress in