Broker Exchange: How has Covid-19 impacted the UK economy?

The UK did worse than any country in the world other than Spain in relation to the economy during the coronavirus crisis, according to Paul Johnson, director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies.

In a keynote address at Insurance Age’s Broker Exchange event, Johnson explained: “This is partly because we had a longer lockdown than most and partly because of the structure of our economy.

“We’re more dependent on things like hospitality and tourism than most.”

He further stated that what is going