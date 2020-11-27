Analysis: Is the Intact takeover of RSA UK good or bad news for brokers?

Should the £7.2bn acquisition of RSA by Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg A/S complete without a hitch, UK brokers are facing the prospect of a new major player on the scene.

The deal will carve up the London-based insurer’s global business, with Canadian group Intact taking over the UK & International book in its first expansion outside of North America.

Trepidation normally follows any deal of this size, particularly among UK brokers for whom RSA has been a longstanding and highly