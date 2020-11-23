JM Glendinning management completes MBO backed by Synova Capital

Private equity firm Synova Capital has backed a management buy-out of JM Glendinning Group (JMG), alongside chief executive officer Nick Houghton.

As part of the deal, former Stackhouse Poland boss Tim Johnson has joined the board of JMG as executive chairman, while Stackhouse Poland founder Jeremy Cary has joined as a board adviser.

Synova noted that it will provide funding and work in partnership with the team to support their ambitious plans, which it said included supplementing the strong