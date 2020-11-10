Broker space still attractive to investors

“M&A [in broking] has not slowed relative to other sectors. There is a high level of recurring income and retention.”

This is the view of private equity investor Peter Shaw, of Inflexion discussing M&A through Covid-19.

He added: “There is good visibility in business performance and [consolidation] offers the chance to be part of something larger and a safe harbour.”

A number of deals have gone through this year despite the world being trapped in the grip of coronavirus. As examples, GRP hub