Insurance Age

Broker space still attractive to investors

Private Equity Icon
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

“M&A [in broking] has not slowed relative to other sectors. There is a high level of recurring income and retention.”

This is the view of private equity investor Peter Shaw, of Inflexion discussing M&A through Covid-19.

He added: “There is good visibility in business performance and [consolidation] offers the chance to be part of something larger and a safe harbour.”

A number of deals have gone through this year despite the world being trapped in the grip of coronavirus. As examples, GRP hub

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Top 100: Your exclusive guide to the commercial UK market
  2. Top 100 2020 - Bandings
  3. Orient Express named as "main battleground" ahead of BI test case Supreme Court hearing
  4. Top 100 2020 - Welcome
  5. Top 100 2020 - £12m-£19.99m
  6. Broking success: Ian Pitt, general manager of Compare HGV
  7. Willis Towers Watson sells Miller

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: