FCA warns brokers to "pay close attention" after dual pricing ban

Brokers need to pay close attention to the rules proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to tackle dual pricing, according to Sheldon Mills, interim executive director of strategy and competition at the watchdog.

In a virtual press conference today (22 September), Mills said: “All parts of this industry will have to take cognisance of this report because the impact of the ban on price walking will filter through all aspects of the industry in terms of how prices are set and renewed.