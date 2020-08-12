ISS and Glass Lewis urge shareholders to vote in favour of Aon/WTW deal

Aon and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) have stated that they have both received recommendations from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co to vote in favour of their proposed combination.

In an independent report on 7 August, ISS stated that “the strategic rationale is sound” and that the move is expected to deliver $800m of cost synergies.

It added: “Aon and WTW have complementary businesses and client bases across geographies and client segments, which may provide the