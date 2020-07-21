Ex-Kwik Fit and Sure Thing! boss Devine joins Ceta-owner Atec Group as CEO

He replaces John Bibby, who has stepped down from the business but remains a shareholder.

Atec Group has appointed former Kwik Fit and Sure Thing! boss Brendan Devine as chief executive officer.

He replaces John Bibby, who has stepped down from the business but remains a shareholder.

The business, which trades under the brands of Ceta Insurance, Arkel Underwriting and InsureMy, said the changes were subject to regulatory approval.

Sure Thing!

Devine founded Scotland-based motor broker Sure Thing! in 2014 but left his role as CEO last June after the business was bought by Policy Expert.

At the time, Sure Thing! had reported losses for four years in a row. Its financial results for 2018 revealed a loss of £3.41m.

Devine has also worked as managing director of Kwik Fit Financial Services. In 2011 he was appointed as retail commercial director at Ageas after the provider bought Kwik Fit for £215m.

MBO

Ceta completed a management buyout backed by Kester Capital in 2017. The move saw Bibby become CEO of the broker, having previously been a non-executive director.

In February, Bibby told Insurance Age that Ceta was set to add more products to its Infinity platform and confirmed its target to work with 500 brokers.

Atec Group was formed to hold Ceta and InsureMy, as well as Arkel Underwriting, a managing general agent which was launched in 2018.

Potential

Devine commented: “I am really excited to be joining Atec at this pivotal moment, and I’m looking forward to working with a talented team of people to drive accelerated growth in the business and help Atec realise its potential.

“Now, more than any other time, people want to safeguard what is important to them. Atec understands what is valuable to our clients and our brokers and has developed a remarkable set of products and solutions to ensure they are correctly protected.”

Cameron Crockett, managing partner of Kester Capital added: “Brendan is a highly experienced chief executive with a strong track record of delivering growth, and we are delighted to have secured him as CEO to take the Group through the exciting next stage of its journey.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.