Thompson & Richardson buys Lincolnshire-based broker

The broker makes its first acquisition since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in December 2017.

Thompson & Richardson has bought Scunthorpe-based commercial broker Johnstone Insurance Brokers.

The deal represents the first acquisition by the Ethos Broking partner since it joined the group in 2017.

Established in 1983, Johnstone Insurance Brokers is owned and run by Chris Harper, Mark Broome and Mike Williams, and employs an additional 12 members of staff, all of whom will remain with the business following the acquisition. The broker manages GWP of £3.4m.

First deal

Chris Travers, director at Thompson & Richardson said: “It’s fantastic to be announcing our first purchase and we are delighted to have found the right partner.

“Chris Harper leads an extremely close-knit team who have worked together for a long time. Over the last 30 years the team has focused on client care as a priority and client retention is extremely strong, bearing testament to the quality of service and professionalism of their broking team.”

Ethos

Thompson & Richardson is based in Lincolnshire, with offices in Seaford, Boston and Lincoln. It employs more than 70 staff and has a GWP of £27m.

Ethos Broking’s M&A director, Vince Gardner added: “Chris and the Thompson & Richardson directors are hugely ambitious and want to further develop the already strong position that they hold within Lincolnshire but are very mindful of purchasing the right brokerages which complement their offering.

“Johnstone Insurance Brokers ticks those boxes. I’m confident that thanks to a strong pipeline more deals across Ethos Broking will soon be announced.”

