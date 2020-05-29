Blog: What is the client view of broker commission?

IdRisk's Stephen Mooney responds to Mactavish's report on broker remuneration.

The report from Mactavish on Broker Conflicts needs some perspective and there were a few areas that could have warranted more discussion.

The report correctly identifies transparency as one of the key issues in terms of a potential Conflict of Interest (CoI).

Regulation

IdRisk has been conducting insurance Broker Tenders for over 15 years for clients in the UK and internationally.

It’s worth looking at the key Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rule on remuneration, the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS) 4.4.1.

It states:

An insurance intermediary must, on a commercial customer’s request, promptly disclose the commission that it and any associate receives in connection with a policy.

Disclosure must be in cash terms (estimated, if necessary) and in writing or another durable medium. To the extent this is not possible, the firm must give the basis for calculation.

In our view, there is ample existing regulation and law to establish what the brokers are earning. The key expression is “on a commercial customer’s request”.

Tobas

The report also mentions brokers’ terms of business agreements (Toba) as the vehicle which brokers use to comply with their disclosure duty.

What the article does not say is that brokers Tobas are not immutable.

For most of the major reviews that we’ve undertaken over the years we have implemented a Service Level Agreement (SLA) which replaces large chunks of the broker Toba.

This SLA has transparency requirements and KPI’s, which put the client into an informed position in terms of income received by the broker and should help address a CoI.

Fees

We broadly agree with the Mactavish contention that broker fees are frequently too low in order to provide the service levels that the client expects and requires.

One could argue that the current system is broken, but would most clients accept a doubling of the headline fee? Our experience is no!

Brokers are selling their experience, market knowledge, qualification and expertise. To quantify these attributes most other professions time record.

Time recording is uncommon in brokers. This means that the headline fees that brokers charge may not be related to the work they undertake.

In our view this has contributed to brokers being prepared to quote low fees.

Knowing the correct fee level should be the starting point for any discussion on capping additional commission income. This is something that brokers could address.

Response

The report suggests that the best way to deal with this CoI is a Written Lines Tender (WLT). WLTs may have a role to play in the part of a broker tender, but in our view, are not the response to a CoI.

There are also issues of market blocking/quality of response from the brokers and insurers with WLTs and of course capacity for bigger risks.

Brushing over the increased workload of having multiple brokers to manage by the client feels unempathetic.

Duped

The report further paints a picture of vast swathes of commercial and corporate clients who are being duped by the broking community. This is not our experience over the last 15 years.

Most clients look at the bottom line in terms of broker fees and premiums and that’s it.

IdRisk has an expression of a “Stockholm client”, where we find a client who has effectively been “kidnapped” by the broker. Fortunately, these clients are rare.

Commission

We have raised the issue of commission with clients many times over the years. Most clients do not insist that the broker stops earning the additional commission.

We would stop short of saying “they don’t care”; but we would say that they immediately understand that if they do stop the additional income, they will have an increased headline fee.

We regularly get clients removing the additional income element on a spreadsheet when comparing broker offerings.

In conclusion, the current broker income model is not ideal and is out of step with other professions, but it’s unlikely to change in the short term. Time recording could help.

And while the insurance industry gets excited by this issue every now and then, it hardly cracks the top five for most clients.

Stephen Mooney is a director at IdRisk