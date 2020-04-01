The working from home diaries: Paul Anscombe
Insurance Age finds out how Paul Anscombe, CEO of Seventeen Group, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.
Today, we catch up with Paul Anscombe, chief executive officer of Seventeen Group.
What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?
Our dining room has been converted into a family office and so most days I have been working opposite my daughter Saskia, who is studying for her A Levels.
What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?
Spending more time with my family is a massive plus and attending less routine meetings is a joy. I have more time to think. The biggest challenge is not spending time with my team, as video conferencing is just not the same.
Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?
Our businesses have adapted amazingly well to working remotely. Spirits are high and a ‘can do’ attitude has spread throughout the organisation.
Communication is absolutely the key alongside retaining the normal business disciplines operating. Don’t use coronavirus as an excuse – see it as a longer term opportunity!
Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?
Unquestionably, working practices will change when ‘normal’ returns. Organisations will demand greater flexibility around their cost base and the biggest costs for most brokers are salaries and premises.
The pandemic has proven that efficiencies can be achieved but the greatest driver of change will be from the environmental lobbyists. We have a real chance now to use technology better and reduce car and aeroplane traffic.
What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?
The fridge and wine rack are good friends. The 6pm glass of red is a huge motivator during the day!
How are you getting your daily exercise?
I am walking the dogs along the river every day at 6.30pm and work in the garden for an hour or so in the afternoon. I have also set a European record for the dash to the wine rack at 5.59pm!
