Biba confirms 2021 conference dates

Announcement follows cancellation of the 2020 conference earlier this week.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) will hold its 2021 conference at Manchester Central on 12 and 13 May.

The announcement follows the cancellation of this year’s event, confirmed on Monday (23 March), amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Biba had planned to host its annual conference on 13 and 14 May 2020 under the theme ‘A Year to Pioneer’.

On 13 March, sister title Post reported that Axa had pulled out of the event due to coronavirus fears.

Announcement

Steve White, Biba’s chief executive, said: “We know that many people in the sector were, like ourselves at Biba, hugely disappointed that it proved impossible for us to proceed with Biba 2020. While we are still working through the implications, I wanted to let you know that pre-planning for 2021 is already underway.

“We have had many questions about next year’s event, and confirming the date and location now is the right thing to do. I would like to thank all exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers, contractors and delegates for their understanding and support and we all very much look forward to seeing you back in Manchester next year.

“Meanwhile, myself and the rest of the Biba team will continue to provide what guidance we can during these difficult times.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.