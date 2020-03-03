Opinion: James Sharp on the future of networks

Networks or not-works? The UK could take a lead from Australia when it comes to developing networks, writes James Sharp

Following my years at Ten, you’d think I would jump at the chance of saying something about networks. My piece on PI proved less taxing. I was but a canvas on to which knowledgeable brokers could daub their opinions.

This time I am tempered by the advice of former colleagues not to give away any bright ideas, not to say anything nice about anybody else and to avoid litigation at all costs.

Back in 2004, one industry publication posed an important question with the headline: “Are networks really not-works?” This report followed the failure of two putative networks to gain traction beyond their vision to convolute the processes betwixt broker and insurer. I have long described this phenomenon as Golf Club Networks – I shall explain.

Imagine a Jaguar dealership, in partnership with a golf club. A deal is struck to offer club members 10% off their next Jag, plus a contribution to the club committee’s coffers with each sale.

This is probably a whizzo marketing idea for a Jaguar dealer. Whatever the price at the point of sale, there are subsequent charges for servicing as a result. Better still, if a couple of weary golfers suffer a simultaneous driving malfunction in the car park following a visit to the 19th hole, then the dealer is suddenly quids-in for repair work.

So, we begin to see the flaw with this model if applied to brokers within networks and when an insurance company assumes the role of the dealership. The servicing element of insurance products typically involves admin and claims costs – any insurer would be unusually dim to walk into that one. Yet there must have been a time when something akin to Golf Club Networks existed.

Not-works

Following the ‘not-works’ article, I removed the word ‘network’ from the original Ten business plan. That is how the name Ten Insurance Services came about: it was to be a broking services company and, emphatically, not a network.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t brokers from whom I was disguising our identity, it was the insurers, after they had become reticent about engaging with another network.

Suddenly, and quite unreasonably, they were insisting upon networks adding value. And, if that were not enough, membership benefits would only ensue as a result of demonstrable cost savings to insurers in terms of administration overheads.

Whilst being complimentary toward Australians is not something that comes easily to me, on this occasion, I think we may have things to learn from down under

15 years later, presumably all of us are compliant with the above criteria, and perhaps as a result only two or three new networks have arisen since. Balancing this, one or two have disappeared or merged in the meantime.

Most networks now have some start-up broker programme, and a few are predominantly focused on the task. Nevertheless, the number of UK brokers diminishes every year, which, inevitably, must lead to fewer networks in the future.

Marsh has recently grouped its three networks under a common branding, Marsh Networks. As ‘Networks’ remains in the plural, I am not sure how much of a rationalisation this is? Compass and Broker Network share the same private equity investor and yet they also remain separate.

Conversely, in Australia, a nation with a GDP $1 trillion below that of the UK, there are many more GI AR networks, because smaller Aussie brokers prefer to be regulated that way. These AR networks may in turn be members of – or owned by – Steadfast, which is the largest network of brokers in Australasia; and probably anywhere.

Steadfast equates in scale to most of the UK networks combined, owns 24 underwriting agencies and is listed on the Australian stock exchange. It is of a size and it enjoys an ownership model that feels sustainable.

By comparison, UK networks are either small private companies, owned by consolidators, multi-national brokers, venture capitalists or – in the case of my former company – an employee ownership trust (EOT). I am not even sure that as a single element in the mix, an EOT is the entirety of a best solution.

Consequently, whilst being complimentary toward Australians is not something that comes easily to me, on this occasion, I think we may have things to learn from down under.

James Sharp is former director of Ten Insurance