The Insurance Age Podcast – 14 February 2020
News editor Ida Axling and editor Siân Barton look over the top stories for the week.
The team take a closer look at the most read news stories of the week commencing 10 February 2020.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Top five news stories for the week:
1. Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse
3. Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams
4. Pen reveals further management changes
5. In Depth: Commercial – the property pressure cooker
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast – 14 February 2020
News editor Ida Axling and editor Siân Barton look over the top stories for the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- In Person: Amanda Blanc
- Pen reveals further management changes
- Zurich UK reveals profit jump for 2019
- Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse
- Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams
- The Blog Spot: Do you remember when a broker last went bust?
- Bollington Wilson buys trade credit specialist