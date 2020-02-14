Insurance Age

The Insurance Age Podcast – 14 February 2020

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

News editor Ida Axling and editor Siân Barton look over the top stories for the week.

The team take a closer look at the most read news stories of the week commencing 10 February 2020. 

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Top five news stories for the week: 

1. Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse

2. In Person: Amanda Blanc

3. Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams

4. Pen reveals further management changes

5. In Depth: Commercial – the property pressure cooker

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. In Person: Amanda Blanc
  2. Pen reveals further management changes
  3. Zurich UK reveals profit jump for 2019
  4. Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse
  5. Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams
  6. The Blog Spot: Do you remember when a broker last went bust?
  7. Bollington Wilson buys trade credit specialist

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: