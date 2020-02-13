Ceta CEO reveals growth plans

John Bibby says the business now works with 400 GI brokers and is planning on expanding its product set.

Wholesale broker Ceta Insurance is set to add more products to its Infinity platform this year, according to chief executive officer John Bibby.

The platform currently offers non-standard home insurance, and Bibby told Insurance Age that the plan was to add product lines such as liability, tradesman, small SME, caravan insurance, boat insurance and gadgets.

Infinity was launched nine months ago. At the time, Bibby said the business was targeting up to 500 brokers. It now works with around 400 brokers.

“The speed of the system is being very enthusiastically received,” he noted.

“We haven’t reinvented the wheel, but this is much quicker than the usual process. It’s bringing the technology and the insurance markets together – that’s made the difference for us.”

MGA

According to Bibby, brokers who log on to the platform will get a dynamic question set where they only need to answer the questions that are relevant to the specific risks they have.

Its panel includes eight providers – Pen Underwriting, RSA, Midas, Covéa, Ocaso, Geo and Amtrust Europe, and its own managing general agent, Arkel Underwriting, which was launched a year ago.

Bibby continued: “We’ve built our own MGA which has binding authorities from China Re and Chaucer Insurance Company.

“That has an appetite for certain risks and allows us to move more quickly. The point was to be agile and respond to market requirements.”

The business, which built its technology platform in-house, is currently in talks with brokers about integrating with their businesses.

“That will be a step-change for us going forward, thinking about how to solve other people’s problems,” Bibby noted.

Acquisitions

In addition, he stated that Ceta is currently working on lightning technology, which asks a small amount of questions and uses data enrichment to provide quotes quickly, adding that it “allows brokers to cross-sell easier”.

Last April, Ceta bought beach hut insurer Love Your Hut which Bibby noted fits into its programme of niche insurance products.

Bibby added that the broker is open to making more bolt-on acquisitions going forward.

He became CEO of Ceta following a management buyout in September 2017, having previously been a non-executive director.

The business currently has around 120 staff across three offices in Chipping Norton, Stratford and London and a GWP of £23m.

