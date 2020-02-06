Consolidators behind half of broker deals in 2019

Exclusive: Research from Mazars shows 83% of brokers feel that the current levels of consolidation are sustainable.

Nearly half of M&A deals in the UK insurance broking market last year involved a consolidator, according to research by Mazars.

The Insurance Broker M&A Outlook 2020 also showed that 2019 saw a particular increase in activity from PIB, Ethos Broking and Global Risk Partners (GRP), with consolidators involved in 48% of all transactions.

The research further revealed that overall deal numbers fell in 2019 compared to the year before.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age, Simon Fitzsimmons, director – M&A at Mazars, explained that deal numbers for last year had normalised after “an extraordinary year of activity in 2018”.

He stated that Mazars had only looked at transactions of over £1m, adding: “There’s a lot of activity going on and we see an awful lot of businesses being marketed.”

Private equity

Meanwhile, private equity investors have continued to invest in UK insurance brokers but at a slower rate than in the preceding year. Similarly, overseas buyers were still interested in the UK market, but to a lesser extent than in 2018.

“It’s been a hot period for many years now, and it’s down to the fact that broking is a people business that has an interesting business model for private equity,” Fitzsimmons noted.

Mazars has also conducted a survey with over 240 UK brokers, which revealed that 83% of respondents feel that the current levels of consolidation are sustainable.

Fitzsimmons noted that the fall in M&A activity last year could be one of the factors influencing this viewpoint.

In addition, a large majority (92%) of brokers stated that they will use acquisitions to assist with their three year plan, while 76% of respondents believed that PE capital is a positive source of funding.

“Multiples are high but they don’t seem to be too high and most brokers will look at some sort of acquisition to add to their organic growth. It’s a quick and easy way to get some growth,” Fitzsimmons commented.

Brexit

The survey also revealed that 91% of brokers had not changed their corporate strategy in light of Brexit.

According to Fitzsimmons, this suggests that the market is waiting for clarity on the implications of Brexit before deciding whether or not to change strategy.

Meanwhile, a third (33%) stated that regulatory changes off the back of Brexit are the main challenges to organic growth, followed by competition in the market at 32%.

Looking to 2020, Mazars stated that general M&A activity is expected to remain steady after the “political upheaval” of 2019.

“There’s more stability now from a UK governmental perspective so more people are happy to go out and try to sell because they think they’ll get a good multiple,” he added.

According to Fitzsimmons there had also been an increase in activity from former broking bosses who had sold their businesses to one of the big players and were now looking to start up again or join a smaller existing broker.

Commenting on the outlook for 2020, he concluded: “Last year was a good year, things have gone back to normal. This year can be a good year because of the normality from a political perspective.

“Consolidators are busy doing what they’re doing and people are prepared to listen to them.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.