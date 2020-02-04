Headline makers - February 2020
The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month
The top five most read
The hottest stories from January on www.insuranceage.co.uk
Neon Underwriting placed into run-off
Lloyd’s managing agent Neon Underwriting has been put into run-off by its parent company, American Financial Group. It says it will work to ensure that Neon continues to meet obligations to policyholders. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4379351
Markerstudy forced to go “on hiatus” for new quotes in commercial lines
Group commercial director Gary Humphreys says MGA is in talks with two potential providers after it was asked by backer QIC to find alternative capacity for its commercial SME book. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4398496
Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced
The former Axa UK boss has joined digital claims InsurTech RightIndem as non-executive chair of the board. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4381516
Pukka temporarily suspends trading
The motor MGA has reached its capacity limit with providers, according to a report. The business is still honouring renewals and quotes that have already been presented, and it has contacted its broker partners. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4396606
Mike Crane becomes L&G GI CEO as Allianz completes LV and L&G deals
Provider says the purchases of LV and L&G’s GI businesses will see Allianz become the second largest general insurer in the UK. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4371906
Head Lines - Mental health in the workplace
Insurance Age has launched its Head Lines campaign to open up the conversation about mental health in the workplace and provide constructive ways forward for the insurance industry. The move follows a blog by editor Siân Barton, who addressed the issue of mental health and discussed her own experiences last year.
Head Lines aims to achieve the following:
- Raise awareness of mental health for people working in the insurance space.
- Share practical tips on how businesses can make life easier for staff with mental health problems.
- Encourage c-suite executives to talk about their own experience.
- Examine the work of the government and regulator regarding mental health in the workplace.
- Explore the unique pressures on those in the insurance space.
Over the course of 2020, Insurance Age welcomes more comment from people in the market about their own personal experiences. The initiative also wishes to highlight best practice in the industry and feature case studies that show what insurers and brokers have done to support staff with mental health challenges.
To get involved contact editor [email protected]
Soundbites
People should be able to decide when they need insurance. We’re responding to the way that car insurance will change. People don’t want to be tied into an annual contract anymoreTony Allen discusses the thinking behind his new MGA Insenture Underwriting. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4405721
A broker’s fundamental role is assisting customers with access to appropriate and suitable insurance, yet brokers themselves also need access to insurance capacity for those more challenging risksSteve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, explains why the trade body’s 2020 manifesto focuses on access. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4403661
It has been a tricky period. There were some very unfortunate things said about and around the court case and it was truly something very difficult. But that’s behind us and I think a lot of the perception in the market now about Gallagher is far from reality. This is a fantastic place to workSimon Matson, CEO at Gallagher’s UK broking and underwriting division, discusses the future of the business following the court case against Ardonagh. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4390566
