Headline makers - February 2020

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The hottest stories from January on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Neon Underwriting placed into run-off

Lloyd’s managing agent Neon Underwriting has been put into run-off by its parent company, American Financial Group. It says it will work to ensure that Neon continues to meet obligations to policyholders. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4379351

Markerstudy forced to go “on hiatus” for new quotes in commercial lines

Group commercial director Gary Humphreys says MGA is in talks with two potential providers after it was asked by backer QIC to find alternative capacity for its commercial SME book. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4398496

Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced

The former Axa UK boss has joined digital claims InsurTech RightIndem as non-executive chair of the board. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4381516

Pukka temporarily suspends trading

The motor MGA has reached its capacity limit with providers, according to a report. The business is still honouring renewals and quotes that have already been presented, and it has contacted its broker partners. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4396606

Mike Crane becomes L&G GI CEO as Allianz completes LV and L&G deals

Provider says the purchases of LV and L&G’s GI businesses will see Allianz become the second largest general insurer in the UK. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4371906

Head Lines - Mental health in the workplace

Insurance Age has launched its Head Lines campaign to open up the conversation about mental health in the workplace and provide constructive ways forward for the insurance industry. The move follows a blog by editor Siân Barton, who addressed the issue of mental health and discussed her own experiences last year.

Head Lines aims to achieve the following:

Raise awareness of mental health for people working in the insurance space.

Share practical tips on how businesses can make life easier for staff with mental health problems.

Encourage c-suite executives to talk about their own experience.

Examine the work of the government and regulator regarding mental health in the workplace.

Explore the unique pressures on those in the insurance space.

Over the course of 2020, Insurance Age welcomes more comment from people in the market about their own personal experiences. The initiative also wishes to highlight best practice in the industry and feature case studies that show what insurers and brokers have done to support staff with mental health challenges.

To get involved contact editor [email protected]

Soundbites

People should be able to decide when they need insurance. We’re responding to the way that car insurance will change. People don’t want to be tied into an annual contract anymore Tony Allen discusses the thinking behind his new MGA Insenture Underwriting. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4405721

A broker’s fundamental role is assisting customers with access to appropriate and suitable insurance, yet brokers themselves also need access to insurance capacity for those more challenging risks Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, explains why the trade body’s 2020 manifesto focuses on access. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4403661