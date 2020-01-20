FSCS levy hike reignites call for separate broker pot

Expected broker levy rose to £23m for 2020/21 after spike in PPI complaints.

Brokers have reiterated the call to be put in a separate Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) pot after the indicative levy for intermediaries nearly doubled for 2020/21.

Last week, FSCS stated that the indicative levy for brokers for the next financial year was £23m, up from £12m in 2019/20.

The reason for the increase was a spike in claims relating to the mis-selling of PPI ahead of the complaints deadline in August 2019.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has previously called for general insurance brokers to be put in a separate pot from credit intermediaries because they were never involved in the sale of PPI.

Biba chief executive officer Steve White told Insurance Age that the trade body will “speak again when the regulator looks at the funding of the compensations scheme”.

“The main problem with PPI was that it was the insurers who built the product and priced the product, the credit industry mis-sold it and the regulator turned a blind eye. Why should brokers be on the book for that?” he asked.

Complex

White added: “But the funding of the compensation scheme is a hellishly complex and difficult subject for the regulator, everyone thinks they’re being unfairly treated and no two organisations propose the same solution.”

In addition, he noted that the system has been improved in the last few years, as insurers have been brought into the intermediary pot as well as their own.

“Where an insurer fails, only insurers pay, but insurers do have an obligation to pay a portion of intermediary failure, which we support,” White explained.

Meanwhile, Paul Anscombe, CEO of Seventeen Group, called on Biba to continue its push for a separate GI broker pot.

Over-penalised

He argued that brokers have been “over-penalised for things that they’re not responsible for”, including PPI.

Anscombe continued: “We want appropriate regulation and the levy should be appropriate to the loss experience of the broker community. But we weren’t involved in PPI and we pick up the tab for it.”

He added: “Biba has done a lot under this heading in the past but we seem to be going up against a few obstacles so we have to keep raising our voices.

“As individual brokers there’s not much we can do, but we have to rely on our trade body.”

Regulation

In addition, Nick Houghton, group managing director of JM Glendinning, stated that the rising direct and indirect costs of regulation were a challenge for brokers.

He further argued that GI brokers were currently not being charged fairly and proportionately.

“There are so many different retailers of different types in the insurance market and it is wrong to tar everybody with the same brush,” Houghton continued.

“Retail brokers are not really the drivers behind PPI mis-selling and as a marketplace that wasn’t our doing. Now we get hammered with the same increases and it’s unfair, I don’t agree with it at all.”

However, he accepted that the situation is complex and noted that brokers should be “careful what we wish for”, adding that if brokers do get put in a separate pot there was no guarantee that FCA fees would not go up in order to manage it.

Houghton concluded: “We need to continue to have the conversation around whether the fees are fair and proportionate. If we don’t think they are we should challenge what’s being said to us.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.