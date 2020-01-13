Alan Boswell takes on Marsh Commercial staff
Seven members of staff have joined the Laceby branch from the recently closed Grimsby office.
Alan Boswell has hired an additional seven staff from Marsh Commercial’s (formerly Jelf) Grimsby branch which is now shut.
The seven staff are set to focus on commercial and SME insurance and join Alan Boswell’s Laceby branch next week. Laceby is about a 15 minute drive from Grimsby.
Chris Gibbs, managing director for the group, said: “We value building long-lasting relationships with our clients, and our office is in a great position for face-to-face meetings. We want to be the natural choice for friendly, expert advice on insurance and financial planning in Lincolnshire.”
According to a statement, Alan Boswell now has ten offices across the UK and more than 360 staff.
Local
Alan Boswell said its expansion of the Laceby office emphasises the group’s commitment to Grimsby and the local business community.
Insurance Age revealed last year that Marsh Commercial was set to close 14 branches and set up ‘Centres of Excellence’ in Bristol, Glasgow, Harrogate, Leeds and Worcester.
Alan Boswell’s financial results for 2018 saw it post profit of £2.2m and turnover of £11.3m.
In the 2019 Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers Supplement, Alan Boswell was in the £100m to £199.99m banding for GWP.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Brokers predict more marine exits after Beazley run-off
- Beazley places UK regional marine book in run-off
- GRP buys Birrell Group to create Midlands hub
- Blog: What happens next in the PI market?
- Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced
- FCA warns insurance managers to tackle misconduct
- Sharon Beckett becomes CEO of Be Wiser