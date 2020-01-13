Alan Boswell takes on Marsh Commercial staff

Seven members of staff have joined the Laceby branch from the recently closed Grimsby office.

Alan Boswell has hired an additional seven staff from Marsh Commercial’s (formerly Jelf) Grimsby branch which is now shut.

The seven staff are set to focus on commercial and SME insurance and join Alan Boswell’s Laceby branch next week. Laceby is about a 15 minute drive from Grimsby.

Chris Gibbs, managing director for the group, said: “We value building long-lasting relationships with our clients, and our office is in a great position for face-to-face meetings. We want to be the natural choice for friendly, expert advice on insurance and financial planning in Lincolnshire.”

According to a statement, Alan Boswell now has ten offices across the UK and more than 360 staff.

Local

Alan Boswell said its expansion of the Laceby office emphasises the group’s commitment to Grimsby and the local business community.

Insurance Age revealed last year that Marsh Commercial was set to close 14 branches and set up ‘Centres of Excellence’ in Bristol, Glasgow, Harrogate, Leeds and Worcester.

Alan Boswell’s financial results for 2018 saw it post profit of £2.2m and turnover of £11.3m.

In the 2019 Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers Supplement, Alan Boswell was in the £100m to £199.99m banding for GWP.

