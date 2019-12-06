Lloyd’s staff warned on Christmas behaviour - reports

CEO John Neal has emailed staff about appropriate conduct as party season kicks off after a year of revelations of sexism, harassment and donut-related smut.

Staff at Lloyd’s have been warned to behave over the Christmas period by CEO John Neal.

Financial News reported that he had emailed the workforce to remind them how to behave during this “challenging time of year”.

The insurance market has been attempting to clean up its act in recent months following a series of allegations about inappropriate behaviour.

Harassment

Reported incidents include a manager at Guy Carpenter who lost his job soon after sister title Insurance Post revealed he had made an inappropriate joke involving a “glazed ring donut” about a female colleague in an email sent to all staff.

In June, two staff left Lloyd’s insurer Tokio Marine Kiln with one accused of groping and the other of stalking.

Later in the month, a Lloyd’s staff member was also suspended following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip.

The cultural issues at Lloyd’s first came to light in March when a Bloomberg Businessweek report highlighted an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical, endured by women who work there.

Lloyd’s rushed through a five-point plan to mitigate the situation, which included potentially banning offenders from the Lloyd’s building for life.

Culture survey

An independent survey on the market’s culture which was commissioned by Lloyd’s earlier this year further revealed that only 45% of respondents would feel comfortable raising a concern if they witnessed sexual harassment in the workplace.

In addition, 22% of respondents said they have seen people in their organisation turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.

Former Lloyd’s CEO Inga Beale said in an interview with City AM that she “wasn’t necessarily surprised” by the results.

Last month, the insurance market also launched the Speak Up campaign, which it said aims to advise individuals on how to speak up if they witness or experience unacceptable behaviour.

At the time of the launch, John Neal, CEO at Lloyd’s, said: “At Lloyd’s we expect all market participants to act with integrity, be respectful and always speak up.

“I hope this campaign encourages more people to do so. You will be heard, you will be supported, and we will act, because no matter what form it takes, harassment is never acceptable.”

Back in February 2017, Lloyd’s introduced a day-time alcohol ban which could see employees fired for gross misconduct if they are caught breaking the rule.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.